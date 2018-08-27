Kuwaiti hybrid carrier Wataniya Airways has been told by the country’s regulator to improve its standards of service or potentially face closure, according to a report from state-run news agency KUNA.

The Aug. 25 report said that Kuwait’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the airline, which started operations in 2017, that it has until Sept. 6 to resolve recurrent flight delays and cancellations.

Failure to do so would result in its operating permit being suspended for three months as an initial penalty. Continued failure to solve the problems would result in it being permanently stripped of its licence, according to the report.

KUNA said that the DGCA had issued several previous warnings to Wataniya regarding the problems, without effect.

Wataniya currently operates a small fleet of four Airbus A320ceos to more than a dozen destinations. Most are in the Middle East but stretch as far as Kathmandu, Nepal and Malaga, Spain, according to the company’s website.

At the Farnborough Air Show in July, the carrier firmed a previous MOU for 25 A320neo-family aircraft and said it was also studying Airbus A220s as possible future buys. The A320neo purchase will be structured via the company’s leasing company, Golden Falcon Aviation. The airline also firmed an order for 10 Embraer E190-E2 regional jets, a $650 million commitment, with purchase rights for an additional 10 of the model.

Wataniya has not responded to an ATW request for comment. However, its website was carrying a ticker message stating: “We sincerely apologize for some of our flight delays and cancellations. We are continuously working on finding effective solutions that will ease your travel experience, improve your overall satisfaction and maintain your safety.”

