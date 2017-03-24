Qatar Airways’ plans to take a 49% shareholding in Italy’s Meridiana fly have been approved by the European Commission (EC).

The approval by the EC’s competition authorities removes the last obstacle to the Middle East carrier taking a stake in Sardinia-based Meridiana fly. The deal is expected to close in April, a Meridiana fly spokeswoman told ATW March 24.

In a statement, the EC said that while the two airlines’ activities overlapped on a number of routes, mainly out of Milan and Rome, it had concluded that “the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, as the companies' activities on the overlapping routes are very limited or these routes have a very low traffic density.”

Under the new company structure, Meridiana fly’s parent company, Alisarda, will hold 51% in a newly-formed holding company whose assets will include Meridiana fly, MRO provider Meridiana Maintenance, tour operator Wokita and Air Italy, an airline subsidiary of Meridiana fly that provides capacity to the latter company. Qatar Airways will hold the remaining 49% of the holding company.

Meridiana fly has been loss-making for several years, but Qatar Airways’ CEO Akbar Al Baker told this reporter at the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization annual meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, in Nov. 2016 that the Italian carrier was in a better position than many observers believed.

“Meridiana shouldn’t be in the state they’re in. If we didn’t have confidence that we could turn it around quite quickly, we wouldn’t be interested. We see there’s huge potential in Meridiana: it’s the second national carrier of Italy and it’s not burdened with as much debt as people think,” he said.

It is anticipated that Qatar Airways will lease some of its order for Boeing 737 MAX 8s to Meridiana fly to replace some of its current heterogeneous fleet, which includes ageing McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft.

Conditions for Qatar Airways stepping in included Meridiana fly trimming its workforce and 396 personnel have left the company, leaving just under 1,400. Additionally, pilots and cabin crew have taken 20% pay cuts.

The Meridiana fly spokeswoman added that some administrative procedures had still to be completed before the deal was sealed.

