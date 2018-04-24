Southwest maintainer performs ultrasonic inspection of engine fan blades.
US House Transportation Committee chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania) has submitted an amendment to proposed FAA reauthorization legislation that would require a “call to action” review of airline engine safety in the wake of the Southwest Airlines flight 1380 engine failure. The amendment to HR 4, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, calls on FAA to initiate the review process within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. As part of the review, aviation safety inspectors, ...
