American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker said customers may no longer be able to change their nonrefundable tickets if the US Congress passes a provision in the Senate’s bill to reauthorize the FAA that would regulate how airlines charge the fees, calling the proposal “really bad for consumers.”

“That non-refundable ticket is of value to us,” Parker told a group of reporters after speaking to a business group in Irving, Texas. “We knew that seat was going to be filled. It allowed us to do other things. We sold the rest of the airplane knowing that seat was going to be filled.”

The provision in the Senate bill would prohibit airlines from imposing cancellation, change, baggage and other ancillary fees that are not “reasonable and proportional to the costs incurred by the air carrier.” The US Department of Transportation (DOT) would be required to establish standards for assessing whether existing fees run afoul of the “reasonable and proportional” language in the bill.

When establishing those standards, DOT would take into account any net benefit or cost to the carrier from the change or cancellation. In doing so, DOT would consider the carrier’s ability to anticipate the expected average number of cancellations and changes and plan accordingly, as well as the carrier’s ability to fill the seat and the likelihood the passenger changing or canceling will fill a seat on another flight by the same carrier.

Consumer groups have come out in favor of the move to restrict the fees. A coalition of eight consumer groups, including Travelers United and FlyersRights.org, wrote to lawmakers Sept. 12, urging them to keep the language in any final FAA reauthorization bill.

The groups wrote: “For years, consumers have had to endure the airlines’ imposition of fee after fee for services like seat reservations, checked bags, and ticket changes that used to be included in the basic cost of flying. Airlines often claim that the unbundling of fees for these services has reduced the cost of flying. However, it does not take an economist to spot that airlines’ rapidly increasing fees far outpace both the rate of inflation and the cost to provide the service.”

The Senate’s bill to reauthorize the FAA has stalled, most recently over a dispute about meal and rest breaks for truckers. The two chambers have been pre-conferencing a compromise bill with the hopes of getting it passed by Sept. 30. If they can’t do so in time, Congress will have to pass another short-term extension for the agency.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com