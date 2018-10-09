Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 787-8
Norway’s government plans to increase the tax on flights to destinations outside Europe and cut them for flights within the region as part of broader plans to use taxation to combat climate change. “Air passenger tax will be given an environmental profile through the introduction of distance-based differentiation with a higher rate outside Europe. It is intended for this to enter into effect on 1 April 2019,” the Norwegian government said as part of its 2019 budget ...
