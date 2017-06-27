Mexico’s federal consumer attorney’s office Profeco has fined five airlines for charging fees on customers’ first checked bags on flights from Mexico City to the US and Canada.

The fines, imposed on Mexican airlines Aeromexico, Interjet, Volaris and VivaAerobus, as well as New York-based JetBlue Airways, total MXP22.4 million ($1.4 million).

Profeco said the airlines violated provisions of Mexico’s consumer protection law and civil aviation regulations. The federal agency also said the sanctioned airlines were found to have “engaged in misleading advertising, discriminatory acts, abusive clauses in their membership contract and other practices that violate the rights of passengers.”

Profeco said it is keeping open potential proceedings against Chicago-based United Airlines and Dallas-based American Airlines for the same infringement, and will resolve the matter regarding the two US airlines in coming days.

The fines were levied on the same day new provisions of Mexican consumer protection and civil aeronautics laws went into effect. Under the civil aviation law, passengers have the right to transport, for free, one checked bag weighing up to 25 kilograms (55 lbs.) and up to two pieces of hand luggage of not more than 10 kilograms each on national and international flights originating from Mexico.

Profeco said airlines are required to inform passengers of their Civil Aviation Act rights, which stipulate the baggage allowances, when purchasing their tickets.

Aeromexico received the largest fine (MXP6.3 million), followed by Interjet (MXP5.1 million), Volaris (MXP4.5 million), VivaAerobus (MXP 4.2 million) and JetBlue (MXP2.3 million).

