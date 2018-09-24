Ryanair said it would cooperate with Italy’s competition authority, which is investigating the Irish LCC’s new hand baggage policy on the grounds that, as hand-baggage is usually considered an essential part of travel, it could make it harder for consumers to transparently compare prices.

Ryanair said in August it was introducing a new baggage policy from Nov. 1, under which non-priority customers can only bring one free small carry-on bag, compared with the one small carry-on bag and one bigger bag or wheeled suitcase they were previously allowed. Priority customers can still bring two free bags.

The airline had said the policy was aimed at cutting delays, as tagging the bigger hand-baggage items and placing them in the hold at the gate was causing delays to its 25-min. turnarounds.

“We look forward to cooperating with this Italian inquiry,” Ryanair said, adding: “No airline customer has a right to unlimited carry-on bags. For safety reasons, most short-haul aircraft cannot accommodate two carry-on bags for each customer.

The LCC added that half its customers could continue to bring two free bags onboard, while the other half would be able to bring one free bag, which it said had been increased by 40% in size as well as checking in a second 10kg bag for €8 ($9.44) if they wanted to.

“All other airlines, including Alitalia, easyJet and British Airways, restrict the volume of carry-on bags for safety reasons,” Ryanair added. “We look forward to explaining these safety restrictions and generous carry-on bag policy to the Italian authority.”

A competition watchdog spokeswoman said the investigation would be completed within 210 days.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk