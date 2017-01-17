FAA and Chicago-based aerial photography company SkyPan International have reached an agreement settling a $1.9 billion civil penalty FAA originally levied against SkyPan in October 2015.

According to a settlement agreement announced Jan. 17, SkyPan will pay a $200,000 civil penalty fine over a three-year period and will be subject to an additional $150,000 fine in the event SkyPan violates any aviation regulation during the coming year, plus $150,000 more if the company violates the terms of the agreement.

“In exchange, the FAA makes no finding of violation,” SkyPan said in a statement to ATW. “While neither admitting nor contesting the allegations that these commercial operations were contrary to FAA regulations, SkyPan [wished] to resolve this matter without any further expense or delay of business.”

The case stems from a series of alleged “65 unauthorized commercial [UAV] flights over various locations in New York City and Chicago between March 21, 2012 and Dec. 15, 2014 … [involving] aerial photography,” according to FAA’s original penalty released Oct. 6, 2015. 43 of the flights flew in restricted New York Class B airspace without receiving air traffic control clearance to access it, FAA alleged.

The case provoked the largest civil penalty the FAA has proposed against a UAV operator to-date.

SkyPan said its flights were conducted “two years before the FAA’s first rule for commercial UAV operations, commonly referred to as Part 107, went into effect in August 2016, and all but a few were conducted before the FAA began to issue exemptions to authorize commercial UAS operations in September 2014 under the Section 333 process.” SkyPan obtained a section 333 exemption in 2015.

In addition to the civil penalty fine arrangement, SkyPan’s settlement with FAA stipulates the company must release three public service announcements over the next 12 months supporting FAA’s public awareness campaigns for UAV operators to learn and comply with FAA’s UAV regulations.

“[We] encourage all commercial [UAV] operators to carefully read Part 107, to understand its requirements and limitations, and to seek guidance from the FAA if they have any questions,” SkyPan said in its statement. “Operators should register their unmanned aircraft and ensure that their pilots fulfill the appropriate training, testing, and currency requirements before conducting any commercial operations under Part 107.”

