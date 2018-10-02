The FAA has proposed a $474,000 civil penalty against Denver, Colorado-based Frontier Airlines, alleging the company operated hundreds of flights without required medical supplies.

The agency alleges Frontier employees installed emergency medical kits on 11 airplanes lacking either injectable epinephrine, atropine or both.

The FAA alleges the airline was made aware on July 10, 2017, that its aircraft contained defective emergency medical kits. The next day on July 11, Frontier applied for an exemption to allow the airline to continue flying with the medical kits on a temporary basis. FAA granted the exemption on Sept. 16, 2017, according to a news release by the agency.

But the FAA alleges the airline operated those 11 aircraft during 787 revenue flights from July 11 to July 27, 2017—after it had become aware of the deficient medical kits, but before the FAA had issued the exemption.

Frontier has requested to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.

Frontier spokesman Jonathan Freed told ATW the airline was supplied with the medical kits during a “national shortage of certain medications in 2017,” and that the kits were “not clearly identified as being deficient.”

“We corrected the issue within days, and medical kits currently in use are fully compliant,” Freed said, adding, “We intend to challenge the FAA’s position at an upcoming informal hearing.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com