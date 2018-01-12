The FAA’s national drone registry has surpassed 1 million recreational and commercial small unmanned aircraft users, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said. The web-based registry now counts the names of 878,000 hobbyists—each of whom receive a single identification number for all of the drones he or she flies—and 122,000 commercial, public and other drones, which must be individually registered, Chao said Jan. 10 during an appearance at the Consumer Electronics ...
