FAA has adopted a new noise standard that will result in a volume decrease of seven decibels (dBs) for certain newly designed subsonic aircraft.

The ruling, called Stage 5 Airplane Noise Standards, is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2018, and will apply to any new aircraft design with a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 121,254 lbs. (55,000 kg) or more submitted on or after Dec. 31, 2017, or to any new aircraft design with a MTOW of less than 121,254 lbs. submitted on or after Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the ruling, as published in the Federal Register, the “change will … harmonize the noise certification standards for those airplanes certificated in the US with those certificated under international standards.”

The new standards are meant to be equivalent to the ICAO Annex 16, volume I standard known as Chapter 14, which went into effect July 14, 2014, FAA said.

By lowering the noise limit, the standard requires quieter designs and encourages manufacturers to adopt the latest available noise reduction technology into their designs for new subsonic jet airplanes and subsonic transport category large airplanes, FAA said.

The agency emphasized the new ruling does not affect either the operation of the US aircraft now flying or new aircraft type designs submitted before the applicable compliance date for Stage 5 (Dec. 31, 2017).

FAA originally submitted the Stage 5 rule for public comment in January 2016. US manufacturer Boeing and US airline association Airlines for America (A4A) reportedly supported all aspects of the proposal, with A4A supporting the process of working with ICAO in setting noise standards.

FAA noted that several aircraft with a MTOW in excess of 121,254 lbs. now in production already meet the Stage 5 noise limits, including Airbus A380 and A350 family models and Boeing 747-8 and 787 family models.

FAA explained the Dec. 31, 2020 applicability date for aircraft designs with a MTOW of less than 121,254 lbs. was adopted by the ICAO to accommodate the requests of lighter jet and turboprop manufacturers for more time to meet the new requirements.

“Technological advances that decrease noise are already being adopted on airplanes in the lower weight class, including the geared turbofan engine and quitter control surfaces,” FAA said. “These technological advances support the FAA expectation that all manufacturers will be able to meet the new standards after the Dec. 31, 2020 date.”

FAA said a 2015 study showed the number of US citizens exposed to significant aircraft noise had dropped 94% since 1975, from about 7 million people exposed to aircraft noise to about 340,000.

More information on FAA’s noise standards and supporting documentation can be found here.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com