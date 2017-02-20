The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is seeking assistance from the continent’s safety authority for carriers facing heavy compensation costs following flight delays.

Members of ERA, which represents 53 airlines, feel increasingly under siege from European Union regulation EU261, which mandates carriers pay several hundred euros per passenger when flights are delayed regardless of the cause of the delay. The level of compensation frequently outweighs the value of the passengers’ tickets.

At ERA’s annual media briefing in London Feb. 20, the organization’s director general, Simon McNamara, said that judges were increasingly looking at EU261 cases from a narrow, purely legalistic viewpoint, rather than taking into account the practicalities of airline life.

Airlines can generally only avoid paying compensation if the circumstances surrounding a flight delay or cancellation were unforeseeable.

McNamara cited a recent case in which a European judge had held an ERA member liable for compensation following a bird strike, which had caused the flight to be delayed.

He said the judge had taken the view that, as birds were inherently present in airspace, a bird strike was a foreseeable eventuality.

There are concerns that, with the prospect of heavy financial penalties hanging over them in the event of a delay, airlines may take decisions that have safety implications. ERA is therefore urging EASA to intervene in court cases as an independent voice to back up an airline’s decision to delay or cancel a flight for technical reasons that could have a bearing on safety. “We’re working on providing evidence to EASA,” he said.

EU261 is scheduled to be reviewed, but the review process has been stalled for around two years because of an unrelated sovereignty dispute between EU members Spain and the UK over the status of Gibraltar.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com