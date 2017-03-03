The European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, has urged the European Commission (EC)—the executive arm of the 28-nation European Union (EU)—to impose visa requirements on US citizens visiting the EU.

The March 2 vote by the parliament was the latest episode in a long-running dispute; the US extends its visa waiver scheme to most of the EU’s nations, but excludes Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania. EU legislators want the entire bloc to be treated equally.

The dispute has rumbled on since 2014.

A Commission spokesman told ATW that it took note of the parliament’s resolution. European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, who has responsibility for migration, home affairs and citizenship, had visited the US in February “to re-launch our efforts to push for full visa reciprocity with the new US administration.”

He said, “As you know, our approach of continued engagement and patient diplomatic contacts brought tangible results with Canada.” This will see Canada allowing Bulgarian and Romanian citizens visa-free access from Dec. 1, 2017.

“Our assessment of the situation with the US has not changed and we will continue our discussions,” the spokesman added. “At the same time, the Commission will continue to work closely with both the European Parliament and the Council and will report on further progress before the end of June.”

It is thought that the EC is reluctant to impose tit-for-tat visa restrictions on US citizens because of the negative effect it would have on US tourists visiting Europe.

Airlines 4 America (A4A) told ATW, “A4A continues to believe that the visa waiver program is an important tool which enables our government to help facilitate the movement of travelers to and from the United States, while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com