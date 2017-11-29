The European Commission (EC) is seriously considering blocking the planned acquisition of airberlin subsidiary NIKI by Lufthansa, according to industry sources. The deal as laid out would lead to a dominant position for Lufthansa on many additional markets and would seriously affect consumer interests, the EC has hinted according to the sources. The authority stated officially that the process is ongoing and it cannot prejudge its outcome. Lufthansa has until Nov. 30 to submit its ...