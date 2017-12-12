The European Union (EU) and Tunisia have agreed the terms for a new aviation agreement, which is expected to grow annual traffic by up to 13% per year when it is finalized. Announcing the conclusion of negotiations Dec. 11, the European Commission said the two sides had established “a far-reaching aviation agreement,” which will improve market access, connectivity and competition. “This new agreement is expected to bring an additional 800,000 passengers over a five-year ...
