The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine (SAAU) have started a three-year project aimed at implementing European Union airworthiness rules in Ukraine.

The new project will “focus on the development and implementation of a so-called “convergence document,” and on technical cooperation activities in the fields of initial and continuing airworthiness,” EASA said in a statement June 7.

The launch follows an agreement between the European Commission and the SAAU on the convergence of certification systems on Jan. 16, 2017.

“EASA supports SAAU’s endeavors to transition toward [European Union] EU-based requirements and standards in the area of airworthiness. The EASA-SAAU Airworthiness Convergence project will further enhance the partnership and cooperation between the EU and Ukraine in aviation,” EASA director-strategy and safety management Luc Tytgat said.

SAAU chairman Alexandr Bilchuk said the two entities plan to finalize the convergence document by the end of the 3Q 2017.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com