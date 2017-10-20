European air transport regulator EASA and its US counterpart the FAA have updated their aviation safety agreement, paving the way for simpler certifications.

EASA and the FAA already have a reciprocal agreement in force, under which aircraft certifications granted by one authority are recognized and validated by the other.

“The new technical implementation procedures (TIP) revision will permit increased acceptance of approvals, without technical involvement by the authority conducting the validation. In certain cases, the revised TIP also will allow a streamlined validation process to expedite issuance of a type certificate without technical review,” the FAA said.

The changes, which enter force on March 22, 2018, mean the two authorities will reduce duplication and rely more on one another’s resources and expertise.

“When technical involvement is necessary to validate a product, a work plan will now be required to define the extent of the validating authority’s involvement,” the FAA said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com