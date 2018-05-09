US lawmakers, grappling with the rapid proliferation of drones and how to safely integrate them into the commercial airspace, sought expert insight at a Senate hearing May 8.

At a US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation subcommittee hearing on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) integration, committee chairman Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) said a better understanding was needed of whether government organizations that are responsible for the safety of the National Airspace System (NAS) were keeping pace with UAS technology.

“While the industry and the technology and the innovation is rapidly growing, it’s not surprising that we’re grappling with the regulatory issues related to that growth,” Blunt said.

FAA director UAS Integration Office Earl Lawrence testified that it was important to establish remote identification capability for all unmanned aircraft so that air traffic controllers can connect a drone to its operator.

“In order to ensure that our airspace remains the safest in the world, and to enable our law enforcement and national security partners to identify security risks, we need to know who is operating in the airspace,” Lawrence said. “Effective integration and threat discrimination will continue to be a challenge until all aircraft in the NAS—manned and unmanned—are able to be identified.”

Lawrence provided committee members with information about FAA efforts to enhance UAS airspace authorization and traffic management through the nationwide beta test of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), which allows drone operators to request and receive real-time authorization from the agency.

The rollout of the LAANC beta test, which began April 30, will continue incrementally through September, when it will cover nearly 300 air traffic facilities spanning roughly 500 airports across the US.

Integration of drones into the NAS was one of the core issues included in the House’s FAA reauthorization bill, which was passed by a 319-13 margin and will go directly to the Senate calendar of business after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell employed a rule May 7 that allows a bill to be expedited.

It is unclear, however, when the Senate will take up the bill, although Sen. Blunt told Aviation Daily he believes it will likely happen “sooner, rather than later.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@informa.com