The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is opening a new frequency allocation proceeding to assign six daily roundtrip slots between the US and Havana, Cuba. The frequencies became available when four airlines surrendered their slots to DOT, citing poor demand. Fort Lauderdale-based ultra LCC Spirit Airlines gave up two daily frequencies; Denver-based ultra LCC Frontier Airlines and Alaska Airlines, one each; and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, two. Earlier this month, New York-based ...
