Now that Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines have accepted the regulatory conditions they must satisfy to start a transborder joint venture, the US Transportation Department (DOT) has initiated the process for transferring slots from those carriers to competitors. DOT has invited other carriers to apply for the slots it required the SkyTeam partners to divest at Mexico City International Airport and, to a lesser extent, New York JFK. The agency required the airlines to cede up to 24 slot pairs ...