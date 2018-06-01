FAA will no longer use RTCA as an official federal advisory committee, changing a relationship with the influential standards entity that dates to 1976. The discontinuation of RTCA’s advisory status is a result of the Trump administration’s government-wide review of federal advisory committees. Two policymaking groups that RTCA has managed on FAA’s behalf—the NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) and the Drone Advisory Committee (DAC)—will continue meeting as ...