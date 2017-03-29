The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) wants US President Donald Trump to exempt aviation safety and security rules from his administration’s new, so-called “two-for-one” deregulation effort. Speaking to ALPA’s security conference in Washington, union President Tim Canoll said aviation should not fall under Trump’s executive order to federal agencies that for every one new regulation implemented, two existing regulations should be taken out. “When it ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ALPA wants aviation exemption to Trump’s regulatory rollback" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.