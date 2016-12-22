Poll Question: Please Santa, put this in my Christmas stocking:

ATWOnline

Happy Holidays & Landings to all our ATW readers!

Dec 22, 2016
The flight & cabin crew dilemma

A white male with an American accent stands in the aisle of a commercial airliner and delivers an angry, hate-filled, political rant at the rest of the passengers, daring them to reveal themselves as “Hillary bitches”. He gets to stay on the flight....More
Dec 21, 2016
US DOT wins game of chicken vs. Delta-Aeromexico

The department confidently called the airlines’ bluff....More
Dec 21, 2016
INTERVIEW: Star Alliance CEO Mark Schwab

Kurt Hofmann interviewed Mark Schwab in Rio de Janeiro in December, where the Alliance celebrated the opening of a dedicated lounge at Rio’s Galeão–Tom Jobim International Airport. Schwab joined Star from United Airlines in 2011. He retires Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by COO Jeffrey Goh....More
Dec 8, 2016
Brazil to announce streamlined regulation package for airlines

Brazil is expected to announce details next week of an act that will streamline some of the complex web of regulation it currently imposes on the country’s airlines....More
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac
Dec 8, 2016
New IATA chief lays out priorities; calls Heathrow runway cost ‘outrageous’

Settling into his new role as the head of IATA, director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac has made clear his frustration with government policies that fail to recognize the value of aviation....More

