Poll Question: Do you support a potential regulatory move that would ban laptops from being placed in checked luggage?

At first glance, it’s difficult to see the gains that Qatar Airways’ stake in Cathay Pacific Airways brings to either airline. But dig deeper and there may be advantages that emerge from this new Chinese-Arab aviation relationship....More
British Airways (BA) will retain its first-class cabins, but will not go the way of US airlines in effectively having three classes of passengers on its domestic and short-haul services, BA CEO Alex Cruz said....More
Iceland-based LCC WOW Air plans to grow 40% in 2018, reaching 4 million passengers by year-end and is looking at setting up a local office in Asia, as it contemplates US-Asia services via its Reykjavik hub....More