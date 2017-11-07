ATWOnline

Poll Question: Do you support a potential regulatory move that would ban laptops from being placed in checked luggage?

Poll Question: Do you support a potential regulatory move that would ban laptops from being placed in checked luggage?

Nov 7, 2017
Cathay & Qatar: Who wins?

At first glance, it’s difficult to see the gains that Qatar Airways’ stake in Cathay Pacific Airways brings to either airline. But dig deeper and there may be advantages that emerge from this new Chinese-Arab aviation relationship....More
Nov 6, 2017
Airlines need to master the art of the upsell

As airlines roll out product segmentation, upselling becomes a critical element of the air transport business....More
Oct 18, 2017
EDITORIAL: Planes, Politics & Protectionism

It’s ironic that the US is seeing a surge in activity that smacks of protectionism under a Republican president; one who campaigned on his credentials as a businessman....More
Nov 7, 2017
World Travel Market: British Airways promises better standards for passengers  

British Airways (BA) will retain its first-class cabins, but will not go the way of US airlines in effectively having three classes of passengers on its domestic and short-haul services, BA CEO Alex Cruz said....More
Wow Air A320
Nov 6, 2017
World Travel Market: WOW Air plans 40% growth in 2018  

Iceland-based LCC WOW Air plans to grow 40% in 2018, reaching 4 million passengers by year-end and is looking at setting up a local office in Asia, as it contemplates US-Asia services via its Reykjavik hub....More
Level Airbus A330-200
Nov 1, 2017
IAG to finalize Level plan by year-end  

International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is aiming to finalize Spanish long-haul LCC Level’s next steps before year-end and hire a dedicated CEO for the business....More

