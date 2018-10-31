ATWOnline

Poll Question: We’ll know what caused the Lion Air 737 to crash:

ALTA CEO panel discussion
Oct 31, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

ALTA: Latin American airline CEOs warn of difficult 2019  

The CEOs of Avianca, Copa Airlines and LATAM Airlines responded to a barrage of issues as the 2018 ALTA Airline Leaders Forum in Panama City ended....More
Oct 29, 2018
Article

Avianca CEO: Every single Latin American airport at ‘maximum capacity’

Latin American and Caribbean airline leaders meeting at the annual ALTA forum in Panama City Oct. 29 emphasized a coordinated and vigorous approach to digital modernization, decreased regulation and infrastructure improvements as vital to meeting the demands of a forecast doubling of air traffic in the region in 10 years....More
Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9
Oct 26, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

JAL’s A350s, 787s to fly domestic services in 2019  

Japan Airlines (JAL) is preparing to introduce Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s on domestic routes next year and is looking to replace its Boeing 767 fleet....More

Blogs & Commentary
Oct 24, 2018
blog

BA works out the meaning of customer service

British Airways has announced a company-wide initiative to train and empower its staff to be more service orientated....More
Oct 22, 2018
blog

Who’s in the driving seat?

One of the themes of MRO Europe in Amsterdam was how the automotive industry is powering ahead of aviation, because of different approaches when it comes to innovation and risk....More
Oct 19, 2018
blog

How US aviation legislation could hurt, not help airline passengers

US legislators seem intent of late on meddling in how airlines are run. Not how airlines operate safely, but how they deliver their basic product offerings. But their meddling could backfire....More
