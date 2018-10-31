Poll Question: We’ll know what caused the Lion Air 737 to crash:

Latin American and Caribbean airline leaders meeting at the annual ALTA forum in Panama City Oct. 29 emphasized a coordinated and vigorous approach to digital modernization, decreased regulation and infrastructure improvements as vital to meeting the demands of a forecast doubling of air traffic in the region in 10 years....More
