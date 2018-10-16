Poll Question: What’s the best thing an airline can offer the economy passenger on a flight longer than 18 hours?

TAP Express CEO Valter Fernandes used the podium at MRO Europe in Amsterdam to call for action on long aviation lead times, saying the industry has lost its edge because innovation is too slow and expensive....More
It’s not unusual for one individual airline to go through a bumpy patch of operational problems, but when several admit to having difficulties, is it a sign that the industry is already overstretched?...More
The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
