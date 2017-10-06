ATWOnline

Poll Question: Which of these aircraft do you prefer to fly on?

Oct 6, 2017
Democratic route development

German LCC Eurowings has asked passengers to vote on potential new destinations, ticking boxes for passenger engagement, marketing and route development....More
Oct 2, 2017
Monarch’s fragile wings

The collapse of UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines is bad for those travelers whose vacations are upended; worse for the almost 2,000 people who have lost their jobs with a company that has entered bankruptcy after 50 years of operating. But it should have come as no surprise, given what is happening in the European airline market....More
Sep 27, 2017
Why the Delta CSeries order is worth all the trouble for Bombardier

Bombardier believes Delta operating the CSeries will be the tipping point that puts the aircraft in high demand....More
Wizz Air A320
Oct 6, 2017
Wizz Air braces for fleet ramp-up pains  

Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air is preparing to increase its fleet to 122 aircraft by 2020, up from 85, but this rapid growth is putting pressure on its maintenance resources....More
Oct 5, 2017
Policies & incentives needed to expand use of sustainable alternative fuels  

Alternative fuel sources for aviation are still in their infancy, although the reality is that the production and use of biofuels is much more widespread than many realize, attendees at the Global Sustainable Aviation Summit in Geneva this week heard....More
Oct 5, 2017
TAP meets mechanic demand with two-prong approach  

TAP Maintenance & Engineering will celebrate its 30th anniversary of ab initio training for mechanics in November, which is a milestone for its EASA pat 147 training school in Portugal....More

