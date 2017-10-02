Poll Question: Which airline will benefit most from British carrier Monarch no longer operating?

The collapse of UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines is bad for those travelers whose vacations are upended; worse for the almost 2,000 people who have lost their jobs with a company that has entered bankruptcy after 50 years of operating. But it should have come as no surprise, given what is happening in the European airline market....More
Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill has warned of a looming awareness gap at both government and industry levels relating to obligations under the Carbon Offsetting and Reductions Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreed by ICAO one year ago....More
UK LCC easyJet is set to trial onboard intranet-based IFE, supplied by Barcelona-headquartered technology firm Immfly, from this fall and is evaluating Inmarsat’s European Aviation Network (EAN) for future full Wi-Fi connectivity....More