Poll Question: Augmented reality will improve the air travel experience:

Oct 1, 2018
Biometric progress rests on standardization  

SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard believes that standardization and cooperation will unlock a wider roll-out of aviation biometric technologies....More
Oct 1, 2018
Dalibard: Using technology to cut disruption could double industry profit

SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard believes technology can be used to dramatically cut disruption, which adds $25 billion a year to industry costs—a figure that is roughly equal to the industry’s annual profit margin....More
Oct 1, 2018
SITA CEO: Blockchain and GDPR could help data sharing

The age-old debate deadlock over who ‘owns’ the passenger—which is a major block to data sharing—could be addressed by blockchain and the new European data protection rules, according to SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard....More

Sep 12, 2018
Overstretched? ​

It’s not unusual for one individual airline to go through a bumpy patch of operational problems, but when several admit to having difficulties, is it a sign that the industry is already overstretched?...More
Aug 27, 2018
Senator John McCain

Heroes are born, idols are made, they say. Senator John McCain had no time for idolism, but he was a hero in the truest sense because of his actions and values....More
Aug 21, 2018
Why US Senate should not add flag of convenience amendment to FAA bill

The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
