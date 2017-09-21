ATWOnline

Poll Question: If Lufthansa wins its bid to own large parts of airberlin assets, will competition be reduced?

Sep 21, 2017
FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
Sep 20, 2017
Airline & aviation workers’ heroic acts in disaster-hit regions

Harvey, Katia, Irma, Jose, Maria: a terrible family of destruction. And the brutal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season still has weeks to run and could potentially add more names to fear. I’d like to recognize here the ongoing dedication by the people of the commercial aviation industry who continue to support relief and aid efforts across all the regions affected....More
Sep 19, 2017
O’Leary’s Mea Culpa

Who thought we’d ever see the day that Michael O’Leary said sorry?...More
IAG CEO Willie Walsh
Sep 26, 2017
ATW Plus

Airline wish list includes flexible seat configurations  

Airline panelists speaking at World Routes in Barcelona would like to see electric aircraft enter the market and—in the shorter term—to have the ability to reconfigure aircraft during turnarounds....More
Sep 26, 2017
ATW Plus

Gogo to provide wireless seatback IFE tablet for Delta CSeries aircraft  

Inflight Internet provider Gogo said it is working with Delta Air Lines to provide wireless seatback IFE on the airline’s new Bombardier CSeries aircraft, provided via mounted tablets....More
Aer Lingus A320
Sep 26, 2017
ATW Plus

IAG still working on Aer Lingus-Ryanair connections  

International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is hoping to finalize a connecting deal between group carrier Aer Lingus and Irish LCC Ryanair at their Dublin hub before summer 2018....More

