Poll Question: US Congress’ FAA reauthorization bill includes an amendment to regulate minimum seat sizes on US carriers. A good or bad move?

Sep 25, 2018
APEX: Panasonic Avionics introduces ‘Wellness Suite’ for passengers

Inflight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity supplier Panasonic Avionics has introduced a new growth area: airline passenger wellness....More
In October 2016, Spirit was the first US airline to take delivery of the A320neo
Sep 25, 2018
APEX: Spirit to resume A320neo deliveries after P&W engine problems

Florida-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines plans to take delivery of two more Airbus A320neos this year and to resume regular deliveries next year after problems with its Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered airliners caused the carrier to stop accepting them....More
Sep 25, 2018
CEO: Air Mauritius postpones narrowbody fleet decision  

Indian Ocean-based Air Mauritius has delayed a decision on new narrowbody aircraft to replace two Airbus A319s and expand its fleet as competition and high fuel prices create pressure on the company, CEO Somaskaran Appavou told ATW on the sidelines of last week’s IATA Aviation Day in Mauritius....More

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 12, 2018
Overstretched? ​

It’s not unusual for one individual airline to go through a bumpy patch of operational problems, but when several admit to having difficulties, is it a sign that the industry is already overstretched?...More
Aug 27, 2018
Senator John McCain

Heroes are born, idols are made, they say. Senator John McCain had no time for idolism, but he was a hero in the truest sense because of his actions and values....More
Aug 21, 2018
Why US Senate should not add flag of convenience amendment to FAA bill

The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
