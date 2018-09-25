Poll Question: US Congress’ FAA reauthorization bill includes an amendment to regulate minimum seat sizes on US carriers. A good or bad move?

Florida-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines plans to take delivery of two more Airbus A320neos this year and to resume regular deliveries next year after problems with its Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered airliners caused the carrier to stop accepting them....More
Indian Ocean-based Air Mauritius has delayed a decision on new narrowbody aircraft to replace two Airbus A319s and expand its fleet as competition and high fuel prices create pressure on the company, CEO Somaskaran Appavou told ATW on the sidelines of last week’s IATA Aviation Day in Mauritius....More
It’s not unusual for one individual airline to go through a bumpy patch of operational problems, but when several admit to having difficulties, is it a sign that the industry is already overstretched?...More
The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
