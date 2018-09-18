ATWOnline

Poll Question: Will airline operations and finances be increasingly affected by global climate change and more frequent severe weather occurrences?

The Xi’an Xianyang International Airport.
Sep 18, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

China West Airport Group grows with One Belt One Road  

China West Airport Group (CWAG) hopes the One Belt One Road initiative will propel its Xi’an hub to one of the top few airports in China....More
China Southern Boeing 777-300ER
Sep 17, 2018
Article

China Southern eyes 150 widebody aircraft by 2020

China Southern Airlines is looking at a fleet of 150 widebody, long-haul aircraft by 2020 as the Guangzhou-based carrier seeks expansion opportunities....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article

Myanmar’s Yangon airport aims to attract new carriers

Myanmar’s Yangon International Airport still sees enormous potential for commercial aviation in Myanmar, despite recent news of local airline startups folding....More

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 12, 2018
blog

Overstretched? ​

It’s not unusual for one individual airline to go through a bumpy patch of operational problems, but when several admit to having difficulties, is it a sign that the industry is already overstretched?...More
Aug 27, 2018
blog

Senator John McCain

Heroes are born, idols are made, they say. Senator John McCain had no time for idolism, but he was a hero in the truest sense because of his actions and values....More
Aug 21, 2018
blog

Why US Senate should not add flag of convenience amendment to FAA bill

The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
