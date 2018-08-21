ATWOnline

Poll Question: The deadline for European airlines to set their 2019 schedules is fast approaching. Will Brexit aviation terms be ready in time?

Aug 21, 2018
Article

Boom aims for supersonic airliner rate of 60 per year

Boom Technology is fully funded to get a demonstrator of the supersonic airliner it is developing in the air by the end of 2019, the Denver-based company’s CEO says....More
Aug 21, 2018
Article

United plans to introduce 737-10 lie-flat premium seat in 2020

Chicago-based United Airlines is working on a lie-flat premium-cabin seat and plans to have the first ones in service on Boeing 737-10s sometime in 2020, United president Scott Kirby said....More
SkyWest Airlines Bombardier CRJ
Aug 21, 2018
Article

SkyWest plans to keep flying large number of 50-seat regional jets

SkyWest Inc. plans to maintain up to 50% of its fleet as 50-seat regional jets (RJs), projecting sustained demand in markets that cannot support larger aircraft, CEO Chip Childs said....More

Aug 27, 2018
blog

Senator John McCain

Heroes are born, idols are made, they say. Senator John McCain had no time for idolism, but he was a hero in the truest sense because of his actions and values....More
Aug 21, 2018
blog

Why US Senate should not add flag of convenience amendment to FAA bill

The US lawmaking system depends on the to-and-fro of amendment additions. But Section 530, a provision hitched to the FAA Reauthorization Bill, should it become law, is a particularly egregious proposal that has grave implications for the 120 US Open Skies agreements....More
Aug 14, 2018
blog

Could surprises be the next revenue generator?

Airlines are constantly looking for positive, rather than punitive, ways of growing their revenue. Could mystery flights and celebration treats be part of the answer?...More
