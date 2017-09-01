ATWOnline

Poll Question: If Ryanair’s bid to acquire Alitalia aircraft and assets is successful, can the Irish carrier turn around Alitalia?

Sep 1, 2017
Turning a problem into revenue

Convincing passengers to give up their hand luggage is one of the toughest jobs in airline ground operations, so UK LCC easyJet’s plan to turn this problem into an ancillary revenue stream is an interesting move....More
Aug 25, 2017
Is there a future for ‘middle-seat' airlines? ​

As the carve-up of German carrier airberlin begins, it begs the question of whether there is an independent future for second-tier airlines that are neither niche players, nor members of large airline groups....More
Aug 18, 2017
Dueling Dallas views of US airline industry

Is Doug Parker too optimistic? Is Gary Kelly too cautious?...More
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary
Aug 31, 2017
O’Leary: EU airlines aim to impose tough terms on UK in Brexit deal  

Several major European airlines are urging the European Union (EU) to play hard ball with the UK in the latter’s negotiations to exit the bloc (Brexit), Irish LCC Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Aug. 31....More
Alitalia A330-200
Aug 31, 2017
Ryanair seeks to buy most of Alitalia’s fleet  

Ireland-based LCC Ryanair is bidding to buy around 90 aircraft from cash-strapped Italian carrier Alitalia. Speaking in London on Aug. 31, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said his company would be submitting a bid for Alitalia’s aircraft, their crews and engineering staff to the Italian flag carrier’s administrators....More
Virgin America A320
Aug 29, 2017
Alaska Airlines to operate Virgin America A320s through 2020s  

Alaska Airlines will keep the Airbus A320 fleet it got through its acquisition of Virgin America for at least 10 more years, an executive with the carrier told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily....More

