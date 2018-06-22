ATWOnline

Poll Question: Will Brexit harm the UK’s aerospace industry?

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800
Jun 22, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

Ethiopian eyes equity swaps with other African airlines  

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam has said the Ethiopian government could be considering equity swaps with other African carriers....More
EasyJet Airbus A320
Jun 22, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

EasyJet, Norwegian eye more potential service connections  

UK LCC easyJet and Norwegian Air Shuttle both see more potential from connecting services following the success of the “Worldwide by easyJet” service the LCC launched with its Norwegian low-cost, long-haul counterpart and other partners in September 2017....More
Jun 21, 2018
Article

Paris, Hong Kong airport operators ink cooperation agreements

Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and the Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) have signed two MOUs covering airport management, aviation development and cargo development aimed at strengthening cooperation between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA)....More

Jun 20, 2018
blog

Child border policy brings US airlines into political fray

The scandal over children being separated from their parents by US border officials at the US-Mexico border has drawn some of America’s largest airlines into the political debate....More
Jun 11, 2018
blog

IATA’s other imbalance is the lack of LCCs

IATA’s board chairman, Akbar al Baker, created a lot of controversy last week when he ended the IATA AGM in Sydney by telling reporters that “only a man” could run an airline (for which he later apologized). This followed a media stir when IATA issued a photograph of its board members, comprising 25 men and just one woman. But gender inequality is not the only imbalance in IATA’s ranks....More
May 21, 2018
blog

Was Doug Parker’s $5 billion ‘average’ earnings prediction a mistake?

American’s first two annual financial results following Parker’s $3 billion-$7 billion assertion will end up at the low end of the range....More
