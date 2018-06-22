Poll Question: Will Brexit harm the UK’s aerospace industry?

UK LCC easyJet and Norwegian Air Shuttle both see more potential from connecting services following the success of the “Worldwide by easyJet” service the LCC launched with its Norwegian low-cost, long-haul counterpart and other partners in September 2017....More
Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and the Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) have signed two MOUs covering airport management, aviation development and cargo development aimed at strengthening cooperation between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA)....More
IATA’s board chairman, Akbar al Baker, created a lot of controversy last week when he ended the IATA AGM in Sydney by telling reporters that “only a man” could run an airline (for which he later apologized). This followed a media stir when IATA issued a photograph of its board members, comprising 25 men and just one woman. But gender inequality is not the only imbalance in IATA’s ranks....More
