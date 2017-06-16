ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Will US President Trump’s more restrictive rules on visiting Cuba affect US airlines that launched service there?

Poll Question: Will US President Trump’s more restrictive rules on visiting Cuba affect US airlines that launched service there?

Please or Register to post comments.

Blogs & Commentary
Jun 16, 2017
blog

Cuba: You need passengers, not just planes!

My quick take on US President Donald Trump’s announcement today that the US air services pact with Cuba will remain, but a ban on US tourism to the Caribbean island will be reinforced....More
Jun 16, 2017
blog

Munoz moves United on from scandal, but will customer service follow?

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz’s speech in New York this week seemed deliberately aimed at putting the dragged passenger scandal behind him and setting the company on a new forward-looking path. Will he succeed?...More
Jun 7, 2017
blog

Airlines need Brexit answers. Soon.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU (Brexit) by the end of March 2019, but airlines don’t have two years, they need answers by April next year....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location

Paris Air Show coverage brought to you by:  

Jun 16, 2017
Article

Inmarsat reports strong interest in new connectivity provision

Satellite communications specialist Inmarsat said there is a high level of interest in its new GX Aviation and European Aviation Network (EAN) connectivity solutions for passenger aircraft....More
TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Jun 13, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

TAAG Angola Airlines expects another challenging year

South Africa-based TAAG Angola Airlines continues to struggle in a difficult operating environment in Africa, CCO William Boulter told ATW in an exclusive interview last week at the IATA AGM in Cancun....More
Jun 7, 2017
Article

Further US airline consolidation unlikely for now

Further airline industry consolidation is unlikely in the US in the near future, but carriers may seek to grow through joint ventures or investments in foreign airlines, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton