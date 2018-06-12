ATWOnline

Poll Question: Are airline ownership rules outdated?

FLEET uses automated-guided vehicles that each carry and sort one bag.
Jun 12, 2018
Article
ATW Plus

Rotterdam to trial autonomous-vehicle bag system  

Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands will trial a new autonomous-vehicle baggage sorting system, named FLEET, which is being developed by Dutch logistics-automation company Vanderlande....More
Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER
Jun 11, 2018
Article

Cathay Pacific eyes possible future LCC

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has not ruled out establishing an LCC unit, although such a move would be very unlikely in the short-term, CEO Rupert Hogg said....More
Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800
Jun 8, 2018
Article

Kenya Airways considers Bombardier CSeries, Embraer E2 order

Kenya Airways is evaluating an order of up to 20 Bombardier CSeries or Embraer E2 regional jets....More

Jun 11, 2018
blog

IATA’s other imbalance is the lack of LCCs

IATA’s board chairman, Akbar al Baker, created a lot of controversy last week when he ended the IATA AGM in Sydney by telling reporters that “only a man” could run an airline (for which he later apologized). This followed a media stir when IATA issued a photograph of its board members, comprising 25 men and just one woman. But gender inequality is not the only imbalance in IATA’s ranks....More
May 21, 2018
blog

Was Doug Parker’s $5 billion ‘average’ earnings prediction a mistake?

American’s first two annual financial results following Parker’s $3 billion-$7 billion assertion will end up at the low end of the range....More
May 18, 2018
blog

EasyJet: A new old strategy? ​

EasyJet’s new CEO, Johan Lundgren, is planning to develop the UK LCC’s presence in the holiday market – but how heavily is this strategy linked to his tour operator roots?...More
