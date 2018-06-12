Poll Question: Are new, nonstop ultra-long-haul flights such as Perth-London here to stay?

Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands will trial a new autonomous-vehicle baggage sorting system, named FLEET, which is being developed by Dutch logistics-automation company Vanderlande....More
IATA’s board chairman, Akbar al Baker, created a lot of controversy last week when he ended the IATA AGM in Sydney by telling reporters that “only a man” could run an airline (for which he later apologized). This followed a media stir when IATA issued a photograph of its board members, comprising 25 men and just one woman. But gender inequality is not the only imbalance in IATA’s ranks....More
