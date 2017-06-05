ATWOnline

Poll Question: Shutting airspace and forcing flights to be canceled is an appropriate measure to take in a political row like the Qatar situation.

Jun 5, 2017
Editor's Blog: The USA becomes the unnamed problem child

If you wanted an indicator of how far the US has fallen in the regard of global opinion, Cancun would be a good place to be this week.As one speaker on a panel on protectionism said, “it’s going to get a lot messier in world free trade”....More
Jun 1, 2017
Trump’s withdrawal from Paris is bad news for the ICAO emissions deal

The hard truth is that CORSIA 'complements' Paris. The two agreements are inexorably linked....More
May 29, 2017
The bigger questions of British Airways’ IT meltdown

As with all disasters, natural or man-made, there comes a time for mopping up, analysis and self- examination. What was learned? How can this be avoided again? That’s where British Airways sits now, as schedules return to normal after the IT meltdown that essentially shut down its London Heathrow and Gatwick operations over the weekend....More
Jun 5, 2017
Jun 5, 2017
Air Canada looks to Montreal-Beirut route

The Montreal-Beirut route is an elusive prize that Air Canada very much wants to win....More
Jun 5, 2017
ICAO & IATA seek more common sense in cabin laptop bans

ICAO is establishing two safety and security groups in the wake of the US and UK aircraft cabin laptop bans and calling for a “prudent balance” of all commercial air transport safety and security risks....More

