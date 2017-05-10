ATWOnline

Poll Question: The Trump administration 2018 budget proposes to create an independent organization to manage US air traffic control by 2021.

May 10, 2017
The face of an airline

It is almost impossible to imagine Etihad Airways without James Hogan, but come July that will be a reality. How do airline brands move on when their face changes?...More
May 5, 2017
Doug Parker: ‘Our stock is so undervalued it defies logic’

What will it take for Wall Street to buy into the notion that US airlines are safe—and even forward-thinking—investments?...More
May 2, 2017
US lawmakers are angry, but want airlines to self-regulate

Today’s congressional hearing on US airline customer service was certainly a venting exercise for lawmakers. The question is, will this new wave of airline bashing stop at angry words or be followed by regulation?...More
Thales’ AVANT Fit IFE system for economy class
May 23, 2017
Thales: Future IFE includes personalization, revenue opportunities

The future of IFE will involve seatback monitors that interface with passengers, customize content and generate ancillary revenue, according to Thales executives at the company’s new IFE final integration and test facility in Irvine, California, May 22....More
Thales
May 23, 2017
Thales: Cybersecurity a mounting concern as IFEs collect data  

Cybersecurity is a growing concern for airlines as evolving inflight entertainment (IFE) systems start using more sensitive passenger data....More
Rendering of full-size Boom supersonic passenger aircraft
May 3, 2017
Boom CEO sees market for 1,000 supersonic passenger jets by 2035

Denver-based Boom Technology founder and CEO Blake Scholl believes the company’s first supersonic passenger aircraft can enter commercial service as soon as 2023 and there is a market for as many as 1,000 supersonic airliners to be delivered by 2035....More

