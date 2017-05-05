Poll Question: Do you want a return to commercial, supersonic airliners?

Today’s congressional hearing on US airline customer service was certainly a venting exercise for lawmakers. The question is, will this new wave of airline bashing stop at angry words or be followed by regulation?...More
Denver-based Boom Technology founder and CEO Blake Scholl believes the company’s first supersonic passenger aircraft can enter commercial service as soon as 2023 and there is a market for as many as 1,000 supersonic airliners to be delivered by 2035....More
All Airlines for America (A4A) member airlines are now committed to not removing a boarded passenger from an aircraft in a bumping situation and all are committed to ensuring crew being transported are booked in advance, A4A president and CEO Nicholas Calio said....More