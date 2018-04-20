ATWOnline

Poll Question: Which of these is most likely to dissuade someone from buying a ticket with a particular airline?

Apr 20, 2018
Unions imperil Air France's future

Air France unions must realize the damage they are doing to their company, which declared the cost of their strikes through mid-April was €220 million ($272 million). But do they understand how much they are jeopardizing their own futures and those of the other non-striking employees who make up the majority of Air France’s workforce?...More
Apr 18, 2018
Southwest’s ‘LUV’ heart beats through tragedy

It’s not something that any airline wants to be in a position to “get right,” but what Gary Kelly and his team at Southwest Airlines have demonstrated is the textbook way to respond to a disaster....More
Apr 5, 2018
Southwest builds its own kind of international network

Cutting out three hours of travel and eliminating a connection is a real selling point....More
Apr 18, 2018
Seatback IFE not dead, says Lufthansa Systems

For some years now, pundits have argued that airline passengers will turn to their own electronic devices for IFE rather and that the traditional seatback screens are about to die out....More
Lift by EnCore’s new design for seatback IFE screen, plus coat hook.
Apr 17, 2018
Lift by EnCore knits together seat design elements

“Knitting is the future.” Not the type of remark you hear every day in the aviation industry, but seat manufacturer Lift by EnCore VP-development & strategy Elijah Dobrusin is serious....More
Apr 12, 2018
Cabin Interiors & Connectivity Briefs-April 12, 2018

Cabin Interiors & Connectivity Briefs-April 12, 2018...More

