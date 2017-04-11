ATWOnline

Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: United CEO Oscar Munoz promised on ABC News the bumped passenger incident will never happen again, but he won’t resign.

Apr 11, 2017
Munoz’s apology may not be enough

Let’s start with today’s good news for United. The CEO issued a full apology for the awful bumped-then-dragged passenger incident, took full responsibility and promised a full review of the company’s crew transport and over-booking procedures....More
Apr 10, 2017
United bumped passenger video damages all airlines

The news and video that emerged today of a passenger being roughly dragged from a United Airlines aircraft for no other reason than the airline had oversold the flight is truly disturbing....More
Apr 5, 2017
EASA’s safety warning raises most important question on electronic carry-on bans

EASA’s safety bulletin issued today warning of the hazards of loading lots of personal electronics in the cargo hold rather than let passengers carry them onboard as usual is really quite damning of the new US and UK security rules....More
ATW On-Location
Apr 12, 2017
AIX 2017: Thales to automate new movie releases

Technology provider Thales is hoping to automate new movie releases on its AVANT inflight entertainment (IFE) system from around 2020 and to introduce live TV replay functionality by 2018....More
Apr 11, 2017
AIX 2017: Thales poised to announce full-suite IFEC customer

Technology provider Thales has signed a contract with an unnamed customer, covering its entire suite of inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) products, which should be made public by June....More
STG Aerospace CEO Nigel Duncan
Apr 11, 2017
AIX 2017: STG Aerospace certifies square reading light

UK-based aircraft lighting specialist STG Aerospace has certified a square reading light and secured floor path lighting contracts with China Eastern Airlines and Icelandair....More

