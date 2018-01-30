Poll Question: Which will be the biggest selling Boeing 737 MAX variant?

American, Delta and United still have little to show for the millions of dollars they’ve spent on publicity campaigns and legal work aimed at curtailing the growth of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways....More
Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) may be more attractive than complete privatization of US airports, according to presentations by two expert speakers at a workshop on airport privatization held by the Japan International Transportation Institute in Washington, DC, on Feb. 1....More
Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) is working to seek private-sector improvements in running the country’s 28 MLIT-owned airports after deciding the airports put a ceiling on aviation growth, especially LCCs, tourism and the economy....More
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) will retain its strong focus on new-generation, narrowbody aircraft as it seeks to expand its portfolio over the next few years, DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said at the Annual Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin, Ireland....More