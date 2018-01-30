ATWOnline

Poll Question: Which will be the biggest selling Boeing 737 MAX variant?

Jan 30, 2018
The Open Skies ‘big deal’ that isn’t

American, Delta and United still have little to show for the millions of dollars they’ve spent on publicity campaigns and legal work aimed at curtailing the growth of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways....More
Jan 19, 2018
Emirates to the A380 rescue

With an MOU for up to 36 new A380s, Emirates is assuring that production of the ultra-large widebody will continue for another 10 years. Was it gallantry or pressure that led to this outcome?...More
Jan 12, 2018
All that glitters…

European airlines are turning in some glittering passenger growth stories, fuelling the misconception that aviation is a gold mine, when in reality each passenger is flying for less....More
Feb 2, 2018
US may benefit more from PPPs than airport privatization  

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) may be more attractive than complete privatization of US airports, according to presentations by two expert speakers at a workshop on airport privatization held by the Japan International Transportation Institute in Washington, DC, on Feb. 1....More
Feb 2, 2018
Japan moves quickly on airport privatization  

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) is working to seek private-sector improvements in running the country’s 28 MLIT-owned airports after deciding the airports put a ceiling on aviation growth, especially LCCs, tourism and the economy....More
Jan 25, 2018
DAE to focus on narrowbodies, turboprops

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) will retain its strong focus on new-generation, narrowbody aircraft as it seeks to expand its portfolio over the next few years, DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said at the Annual Global Airfinance Conference in Dublin, Ireland....More

