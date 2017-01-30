ATWOnline

Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Should airline flight crew members be exempted from President Trump’s travel ban on nationals from seven countries?

Poll Question: Should airline flight crew members be exempted from President Trump’s travel ban on nationals from seven countries?

Jan 30, 2017
Protesters at Washington Dulles are happy, well behaved

I took an international flight out of Washington Dulles Sunday evening so stepped down to the international arrivals lounge curious to see what was happening in light of the Trump travel ban that ignited protests over the weekend....More
Jan 24, 2017
Alitalia, the airline that broke the camel’s back?

Can Alitalia ever be a good-news story? It appears not for Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based airline that has become the latest in a line of companies to see potential in the Italian flag carrier but for whom good news seems an increasingly distant prospect....More
ATW On-Location
Jan 30, 2017
Time constraints are greatest danger to positive Brexit outcomes  

Time is likely to be the greatest threat to a mutually beneficial outcome of Brexit negotiations—the UK’s decision to exit the European Union (EU) last year....More
Jan 12, 2017
Airbus responds to weaker A380 demand  

Airbus is evaluating a higher-density Airbus A380 layout and is seeking to cut the program’s fixed costs and slow down production to counter weak demand....More
Airbus Fabrice Brégier and John Leahy
Jan 11, 2017
Airbus to deliver over 700 aircraft in 2017

Airbus is ramping up production and is expecting to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, as it starts to overcome supply chain and program maturity issues....More

