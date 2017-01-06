ATWOnline

Poll Question: Should passengers be allowed to transport guns in checked baggage?

Jan 6, 2017
Aviation’s 2017 nightmares begin in Fort Lauderdale

There is still a lot to be learned from today’s shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale Airport, but this is the nightmare the industry – especially US airlines and airports – feared as we entered a new year....More
Jan 3, 2017
In defense of airlines’ checked baggage fees

Those wanting checked baggage fees rescinded are inadvertently advocating for worse customer service for passengers....More
ATW On-Location
Dec 21, 2016
INTERVIEW: Star Alliance CEO Mark Schwab

Kurt Hofmann interviewed Mark Schwab in Rio de Janeiro in December, where the Alliance celebrated the opening of a dedicated lounge at Rio’s Galeão–Tom Jobim International Airport. Schwab joined Star from United Airlines in 2011. He retires Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by COO Jeffrey Goh....More
Dec 8, 2016
Brazil to announce streamlined regulation package for airlines  

Brazil is expected to announce details next week of an act that will streamline some of the complex web of regulation it currently imposes on the country’s airlines....More
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac
Dec 8, 2016
New IATA chief lays out priorities; calls Heathrow runway cost ‘outrageous’  

Settling into his new role as the head of IATA, director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac has made clear his frustration with government policies that fail to recognize the value of aviation....More

