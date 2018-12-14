ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Should all major commercial airports be mandated to have anti-drone security?

Poll Question: Should all major commercial airports be mandated to have anti-drone security?

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

ATW On-Location
Dec 14, 2018
Article

IATA: Local issues in Latin America hinder air travel growth

The Latin America-Caribbean region is clearly seeing growth but is hamstrung by insufficient infrastructure and air traffic management, excessive costs and taxation....More
Dec 13, 2018
Article

IATA forecasts 5% increase in global cargo revenue in 2019

IATA is signaling that global cargo revenue is forecast to rise more than 5% year-over-year to $116 billion in 2019, driven in part by a continued robust (albeit slower) global economic outlook as well as the recent substantial fall in oil prices....More
Dec 12, 2018
Article

IATA: Cancellation of Mexico airport construction to cost over $5 billion

The decision by Mexico’s newly installed government—led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador—to cancel further construction of its new international airport will cost over MXP100 billion ($5 billion), according to estimates cited by IATA....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Blogs & Commentary
Jan 3, 2019
blog

Herb Kelleher’s magic

The magic of Herb Kelleher, who died Jan. 3 aged 87, was that there was no magic. It’s simply the story of an extraordinarily smart lawyer spotting a market opportunity, working relentlessly hard to turn it from a cocktail-napkin idea into a highly successful business, and adhering to genuinely held principles of being a decent, kind human being....More
Dec 20, 2018
blog

Drone disruption

Thousands of passenger journeys have been disrupted by deliberate unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) flying in the vicinity of London Gatwick Airport, an act that has been devastatingly effective at halting flights....More
Dec 13, 2018
blog

Putting promises into action

Africa has been trying to liberalize its skies for the past 30 years. Lots of promises have been signed – some of them legally binding – but barriers still remain. When will the continent move from bureaucracy to action?...More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.