Poll Question: Should FAA, TSA and US Customs & Borders Patrol be exempt from government shutdowns?

IATA is signaling that global cargo revenue is forecast to rise more than 5% year-over-year to $116 billion in 2019, driven in part by a continued robust (albeit slower) global economic outlook as well as the recent substantial fall in oil prices....More
The decision by Mexico’s newly installed government—led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador—to cancel further construction of its new international airport will cost over MXP100 billion ($5 billion), according to estimates cited by IATA....More
The magic of Herb Kelleher, who died Jan. 3 aged 87, was that there was no magic. It’s simply the story of an extraordinarily smart lawyer spotting a market opportunity, working relentlessly hard to turn it from a cocktail-napkin idea into a highly successful business, and adhering to genuinely held principles of being a decent, kind human being....More
Thousands of passenger journeys have been disrupted by deliberate unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) flying in the vicinity of London Gatwick Airport, an act that has been devastatingly effective at halting flights....More
Africa has been trying to liberalize its skies for the past 30 years. Lots of promises have been signed – some of them legally binding – but barriers still remain. When will the continent move from bureaucracy to action?...More
