Calgary-based low-cost carrier WestJet has named Charles Duncan as the new head of WestJet Encore, WestJet’s regional airline, effective June 6, pending immigration approval.

Duncan is former United Airlines SVP-technical operations. During his 20-year career in aviation, Duncan has held a number of positions with United, including VP-Chicago O’Hare hub, and VP-Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and president and COO-Continental Micronesia for Continental Airlines.

WestJet president and CEO Gregg Saretsky said Duncan’s “operating skills and effectiveness working with teams will continue the success that WestJet Encore has already had in just less than four years of operations.”

