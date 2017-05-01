Calgary-based low-cost carrier WestJet has appointed Bob Cummings as EVP of its yet-to-be-named ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), which will launch late in 2017 or early 2018 with an initial fleet of 10 “high-density” Boeing 737-800s.

Cummings has been with WestJet since 2005, with almost 11 years at the EVP level with a variety of responsibilities, the company said in a statement. He will be accountable for all aspects of this new venture, including planning, branding, pricing, product development and operationalization. He will also continue to drive other key strategic initiatives for WestJet.

He takes on the new role May 29.

WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky had said previously that WestJet has grown “beyond its low-cost roots,” serving more than 100 destinations globally and now needs to offer a separate product to capture Canada’s most price-sensitive passengers.”

WestJet co-founder and board chairman Clive Beddoe said launching a ULCC will “broaden WestJet’s growth opportunities and open new market segments by offering more choice to those Canadians looking for lower fares.”

